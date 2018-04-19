Arrest made in machete attack

Chase man to face charges, victim airlifted to hospital with injured hand

Chase RCMP arrested a suspect following a machete attack in the North Shuswap Tuesday.

The attack resulted in the 48-year-old male victim, a resident of Lee Creek, being airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops with a serious injury to his hand.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reports that police were called to the 8500 block of Holding Road in the Adams Lake area about 3:30 p.m. on April 17.

Police and an ambulance responded, and the victim was transported to the Shuswap airstrip before being flown to hospital in Kamloops. There is no word on his current condition.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Chase, was arrested on Wednesday. Criminal charges are pending.

Kennedy says motive is not known, but alcohol was a factor and the suspect and the victim are casual acquaintances.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna’s first female structural firefighter to join department

Just Posted

No immediate threat of flooding in Lake Country, says district

Mitigation efforts on district creeks have been ongoing

Supreme Court of Canada ruling a “missed opportunity” for B.C. wineries

B.C. Wine Institute and its members disappointed about ruling on interprovincial trade

Blind Kelowna athlete wins grappling gold

Michelle Jorgensen takes her division at her first ever tournament in Kamloops

Armstrong youth confronts diabetes adversity

Trevor Kennedy, 16, has coped with type 1 diabetes for nine years

Kelowna writer wins $1,000 in short story contest

The second and third place winners were from Lake Country

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

Man in older model truck allegedly approached young girl in neighbourhood; asked if she wanted ride

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

Arrest made in machete attack

Chase man to face charges, victim airlifted to hospital with injured hand

B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks, becoming viral video

Olympic gold now official for B.C. weightlifter

Christine Girard’s bronze medal from 2012 Olympics upgraded to gold, IOC announces

Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, debate hasn’t quit

Om April 21, 1918 two Canadians in their canvas-covered Sopwith Camel biplanes engaged the enemy

VIDEO: Canadian teen lands invite to Royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited Faith Dickinson, founder of Cuddles for Cancer

Most Read