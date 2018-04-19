Arrest made in machete attack

Chase man to face charges, victim airlifted to hospital with injured hand

Chase RCMP arrested a suspect following a machete attack in the North Shuswap Tuesday.

The attack resulted in the 48-year-old male victim, a resident of Lee Creek, being airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops with a serious injury to his hand.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reports that police were called to the 8500 block of Holding Road in the Adams Lake area about 3:30 p.m. on April 17.

Police and an ambulance responded, and the victim was transported to the Shuswap airstrip before being flown to hospital in Kamloops. There is no word on his current condition.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Chase, was arrested on Wednesday. Criminal charges are pending.

Kennedy says motive is not known, but alcohol was a factor and the suspect and the victim are casual acquaintances.

