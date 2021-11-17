Arrest made as Conservation Officers patrol North Okanagan, Shuswap

One person was arrested and dozens of tickets were issued after the Conservation Officer Service conducted patrols in the North Okanagan and Shuswap over the weekend.
Conservation officers teamed up with the General Investigations Section to conduct sustained patrols in the Salmon Arm area.
In total, 173 hunters were checked, with 35 tickets and 27 warnings issued.
“One person was arrested for failing to stop and one firearm was seized,” the COS said in a Facebook post Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Conservation Officer Tanner Beck said the high number of tickets was the result of having officers out in full force in an effort to ensure compliance during moose-hunting season. Open season on moose bulls runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15.
“It was a designated project so we had multiple officers in the area for the weekend to address moose hunting in particular,” Beck said.
Beck said the tickets were issued for a variety of violations, including loaded firearms, failure to cancel bags, hunting after taking bag limit, off-road vehicle violations and limited entry hunting violations.