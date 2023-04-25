(RCMP/Submitted)

(RCMP/Submitted)

Around 30 businesses hit in Kelowna ‘scratching’ vandalism

Windows on Pandosy hit with ‘tags’

Kelowna RCMP are calling an act of vandalism “unacceptable and costly” after around 30 businesses were tagged in an overnight spree.

Police received multiple calls from businesses on Pandosy Avenue between April 20 and 21 about scratches on windows in what appeared to be purposefully-etched tags.

“Officers will conduct an extensive video canvass to try and identify who is responsible, and most importantly charge them appropriately,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

RCMP are asking the public and local businesses to check their video surveillance from the area between April 20 and 22.

If you have any information or know the suspect in the attached photo, call 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-21153.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP look to inform, not punish with ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ checkpoint

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mental-health services come too late, B.C. experts say, after uptick in violence
Next story
B.C. First Nation, UBCIC urge banks to stop financing Trans Mountain expansion project

Just Posted

Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)
Woman charged with Armstrong murder appears in Kelowna court

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Rush hour traffic slowed after multi-car collision in Kelowna

The view from the top off Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Tourism Kelowna)
Here comes the sun: ‘Substantial’ shift coming to B.C.’s Interior with 27 C temperatures

Downtown Kelowna Small Shop Fall Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (File photo)
Small Shop Saturday takes over Downtown Kelowna