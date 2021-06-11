Fair-goers take a ride at the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Fair-goers take a ride at the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Armstrong’s IPE not eligible for COVID-19 grant designed for major attractions

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo criticized the rigidity of the provincial program’s criteria

One of B.C.’s largest agricultural fairs has learned it cannot apply for COVID-19 relief funds through a provincial program designed for major attractions, sparking criticism on the program’s scope from the official opposition.

Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition (IPE) draws thousands to the fair grounds each summer, but because it’s only open for a handful of days annually, it was not eligible for funding through B.C.’s Major Anchor Attractions program, according to IPE president Heather King.

King received a letter from the office of Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu on Monday (June 7) confirming the fair does not qualify.

Upon announcement of the funding program on May 18, Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo scrutinized the eligibility criteria, which required that events be operated year-round or open to visitors for 60 days in a calendar year in order to apply.

The BC Liberal deputy whip posed the question to Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark in question period. In response, Minister Mark encouraged the IPE to apply for the grant (which has since closed) as decisions on recipients hadn’t been made yet.

With confirmation that the IPE won’t be eligible, Kyllo is now questioning why there couldn’t have been an adjustment to the program’s rules, given they were developed on the fly to keep a struggling industry afloat during the pandemic.

“Government holds the pen for the eligibility criteria, they can modify or adjust the eligibility criteria at any point in time so that smaller fairs like the IPE, the Salmon Arm fair and Falkland Rodeo can actually make and application,” Kyllo told the Morning Star.

READ MORE: Does Armstrong’s IPE qualify for COVID-19 grant, or not?: Kyllo

King, who assumed her role as IPE president in February 2020, said the Major Anchor Attractions criteria was “confusing,” and the final word on the IPE’s eligibility was disappointing.

“I know that everyone is hurting so badly, but our industry is just being decimated right now because all of the events are two-day, three-day, five-day events, so we are hurting for sure.”

She said an exception to the criteria was warranted for short-term events like the IPE that bring big dollars to their regions.

“We’re only open for five days during the year but the spin-off in terms of the economic revenue is so huge. Plus, we’re open all year round at our office and it takes a year to plan it.”

Kyllo echoed King in arguing that events like the IPE outweigh smaller events that fit the criteria in terms of economic impact.

“If you were a small arts studio, apparently, as long as you meet the eligibility criteria you can apply. So it doesn’t tie in any way shape or form to the economic impact and benefit that comes to the region.”

King said the IPE feels MLAs Sandhu and Kyllo are “both in our corner,” adding Sandhu told her the province has plans to offer grants for festivals and fairs down the road.

However, those grants remain unannounced, and with the summer months looming the IPE is left with a vague picture of the festivities they’ll be able to hold this year.

At least two things are certain: there will be no IPE events in the summer months for the second year in a row; and even if public health restrictions allow for some IPE festivities by September long weekend, there won’t be the usual rides, as West Coast Amusements — the contractor that supplies the rides at the fair – has pulled its season due to insurance uncertainties.

READ MORE: Province backs Armstrong MetalFest

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusEvents

Previous story
Housing survey launched for select Columbia Shuswap Regional District electoral areas

Just Posted

The RCMP presence in Central Okanagan public schools is being reviewed by the board of education. (File photo)
RCMP presence welcomed in Central Okanagan public schools

Staff survey feedback overwhelmingly positive from students, staff and parents

Fair-goers take a ride at the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Armstrong’s IPE not eligible for COVID-19 grant designed for major attractions

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo criticized the rigidity of the provincial program’s criteria

A young child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Child struck by vehicle in downtown Vernon

The young child has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following the incident on main street

A rock quarry. (Markus Distelrath/Pixabay)
Regional district declines support of proposed Joe Rich quarry

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is one of the referral agencies for the application

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a summary of this week’s biggest stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to wake up in a tent next to Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

Most Read