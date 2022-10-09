Armstrong serves up Thanksgiving demolition derby

Popular smash-and-crash action at the IPE Grounds begins at 11:30 a.m.; gates open at 10 a.m.

The Armstrong Demolition Derby returns today, Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds. Gates open at 10 a.m. The metal mayhem ensues at 11:30 a.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

The stands will be stuffed and there will be mashing.

The return of the Armstrong Demolition Derby is on the Thanksgiving Sunday menu at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds.

Metal mayhem at its finest, the derby returns after a two-year COVID hiatus.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the derby begins at 11:30 a.m.

Trucks, cars and mini cars will smash the you-know-what out of each other for more than $13,000 in cash and prizes.

Food vendors will be on-site and there will be a beverage garden available.

Hoodies, toques, T-shirts and hats will be available for sale.

Adult tickets are $20 (cash only), students and seniors are $15 and kids under 10 are admitted free with an adult.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights score in final minute to slip past Kelowna Chiefs 2-1

READ MORE: Blue Jays blow 8-1 lead, swept by Mariners in AL wild-card



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carscollisionCommunityEventsNorth Okanagan Regional District