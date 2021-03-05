LOCKDOWN: Armstrong student allegedly threatens staff with weapon

RCMP called, no students were at risk, according to school

Armstrong’s Len Wood Middle School was on lockdown Friday, March 5 after a student allegedly threatened a staff member with a weapon. (Morning Star file photo)

One student was taken into custody after an alleged weapons incident forced an Armstrong school into a brief lockdown Friday, March 5.

North Okanagan RCMP responded Len Wood Middle School at 11:40 a.m. after reports of a student threatening a staff member were called in.

The student was contained and staff initiated a lockdown to ensure the safety of other staff and students inside the building.

“Frontline officers arrived at the school to find staff had successfully de-escalated the situation and police, without further incident, took the youth into custody,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The lockdown has since ended and police said there is no further risk.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

“No students were at risk, but we did call the RCMP. We are not able to share details to respect privacy,” the school said in a letter sent out at 12:30 p.m.

