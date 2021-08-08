Armstrong rescinds, Spallumcheen stays on evacuation alert

The City of Armstrong has temporarily rescinded an evacuation alert for its residents because of the White Rock Lake wildfire (as seen from Monte Lake on Aug. 5). The Township of Spallumcheen remains on alert. (Kevin Cooke - Facebook)

The City of Armstrong has temporarily rescinded the evacuation alert issued for its residents on Aug. 6.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will remain open today, Sunday, Aug. 8, as will the call centre, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any residents’ calls, questions and concerns (250-546-3023).

“The city continues to closely monitor the White Rock Lake Wildfire, in conjunction with the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department, Emergency Management BC, BC Wildfire and neighbouring communities and will advise residents of any changes on the city’s website,” said Dawn Low, EOC director and City of Armstrong chief administrative officer.

The area of the White Rock Lake Wildfire saw recent weather cooperate prompting the change in removing the Evacuation Alert.

“The City of Armstrong encourages residents to remain vigilant, stay connected, and to keep their items packed in the event that the situation evolves,” said Low. “The wildfire threat in the area and in the Province of B.C. is still imminent.”

The Township of Spallumcheen remains on evacuation alert.

The primary reason for Spallumcheen to remain on alert is due to the size of the municipality and the challenging, remote terrain as well as the number of large agricultural producers located in the township.

The township will continue to reassess all evacuation alert recommendations.

