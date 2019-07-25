Armstrong plant stops bagging heater pellets, Shuswap retailers search for alternatives

Pinnacle Renewable Energy still selling pellets by the ton but won’t make 40 lb. bags

Shuswap residents who rely on pellet stoves may have to change what they heat their homes with this winter.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy, which has a location Armstrong, will no longer be selling the heating pellets in 40-lb. bags.

Tara Sadler, a territory sales manager with Pinnacle, said bagging is being discontinued indefinitely due to a mechanical breakdown and safety concerns with bagging machinery. She said pellets will still be for sale in one metric tonne totes.

Sadler said the totes use less plastic than the bagged product, and that the totes themselves are recyclable and can be repurposed for other uses. She said outdoor storage is not recommended for the totes of heater pellets.

Brad DeMille, owner of DeMille’s Farm Market in Salmon Arm, sells Pinnacle pellets and is forecasting a shortage for the upcoming winter with Pinnacle no longer selling the 40 lb. bags.

Read More: North Shuswap man reports waking up to find chainsaw at neck

Read More: Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

DeMille said many of his customers who buy the pellets depend on them for heat as they are off the natural gas grid. He recommended those customers reliant on the heating pellets be well organized and buy ahead of the first cold snap.

There are alternative sources for bagged pellets, but DeMille said shipping costs are a barrier and purchasing from an American source, rather than supporting the B.C. forestry industry, is not appealing to him.

DeMille also expressed concerns with storage options for pellets purchased in bulk as they become unusable if exposed to too much moisture.

Salmon Arm’s Home Hardware location is also anticipating a crunch resulting from no more bagged pellets coming out of the Armstrong facility. Contract sales manager Bob Eckland said the bagged pellets from Pinnacle will be missed by some of his clients due to their cheaper price point and some customers’ preference for pellets made from fir over other wood.

“I got three trucks to start the year, it won’t be enough. It could be some problems down the road – I’m sure it’s going to be,” Eckland said.

He expects the first major cold snap will put a major dent in the 3,000 bag supply of Pinnacle pellets Home Hardware has in stock.

Read More: B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Read More: Update: Highway 1 reopen following collision at 97B intersection

Eckland said he has always preferred to buy from a local supplier. The other variety of bagged heater pellets Home Hardware stocks, Clean Burn, ships from Washington State. Eckland added Home Hardware sells the American pellets for $1 more per bag.

He said it is unlikely Home Hardware will be able to stock the one-ton totes, but they could order one in for customers who don’t want to stop using Pinnacle’s pellets.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Trapped fish at landslide site on the Fraser get visit from B.C. premier
Next story
Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in assault with a knife

Just Posted

Family of murdered Kelowna teen fought for funeral funding

Ministry wouldn’t pay for stab victim’s funeral until family went public, father says

Fire crews investigate reports of black smoke on Knox Mountain

Possible brush fire near Pauls Tomb

Local amateur golfer commits to UBC Okanagan

Cole Wilson will join the Heat this upcoming season

Hood ornaments stolen from high-end Kelowna cars

Around $6,500 worth of damage was caused by mischief maker

West Kelowna’s Boucherie Road to close for repairs

A portion of Boucherie Road will close from 7 to 10 p.m. on July 30

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Karate athletes to compete in Penticton

More than 100 from region will compete in 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships

Armstrong plant stops bagging heater pellets, Shuswap retailers search for alternatives

Pinnacle Renewable Energy still selling pellets by the ton but won’t make 40 lb. bags

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Most Read