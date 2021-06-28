Armstrong officials monitoring community needs in regards to heat wave

Cooling centre being considered but no calls for service from public thus far

The City of Armstrong is monitoring and responding to community needs in the face of the heat wave.

The city is working with first responders to get a clear understanding of the impacts occurring within the community with those that are most at risk.

“At this time, the city has had no calls for services by those in need,” said city emergency program coordinator Warren Smith Monday, June 28.

The city is working with the Township of Spallumcheen, Armstrong Spallumcheen Curling Club and Parks and Recreation Department to provide a cooling centre when required.

“We encourage residents of Armstrong to contact city hall should they require support,” said Smith. “Should a cooling station be opened, the city will make additional announcements through an additional media release and the city’s social media page and website.”

Overheating during extreme hot weather can lead to dangerous health conditions such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Some people are more susceptible to hot weather, including older adults, infants and children, those with chronic diseases, outdoor workers and marginalized populations.

“The human body cools itself by sweating, so drinking lots of water is critically important during hot weather, even for those who do not feel thirsty,” said Smith. “Sweat provides the most effective cooling when air from a natural breeze or a fan moves over the skin and evaporates the moisture.”

Applying water directly to the skin using a sprayer, a wet towel, or a wet shirt can also help to promote evaporative cooling, especially in situations when the ambient temperature is high.

The Spray Park hours in Memorial Park have been extended from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

