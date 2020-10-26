Armstrong’s Christyna Whieldon is $1M richer after scoring a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from the general store. (BCLC contributed)

Armstrong mom $1M richer after candy run

Christyna Whieldon bought a winning ticket from Armstrong’s general store

An Armstrong woman is $1 million richer all thanks to her kids’ sweet tooth.

Christyna Whieldon picked up a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket while treating her children to some candy at the Armstrong Deep Creek General Store.

“I am still in shock,” Whieldon said of the Oct. 17 Guaranteed Prize Draw win. “I honestly cannot believe I won.”

She promised her kids a tasty treat after dragging them around town to run some errands.

While at the counter, she scooped a ticket with Quick Pick numbers.

“I was in my kitchen,” she recalled of the moment she realized she’d won. “I had Googled the winning numbers — I probably checked the number about 500 times. I now have that Guaranteed (Prize Draw) number memorized.”

Whieldon, who has called Armstrong home for the past eight years, immediately called her husband and mother. Both were in as much shock as she was, she told BCLC.

“My mom screamed and said she has never known a lottery winner before,” she said. “My husband just kept saying, ‘No way! There is no way!’”

Now, Whieldon said she plans to pay off her mortgage and support local businesses with her unexpected prize.

“I live and work in an amazing community,” she said.

