Armstrong long-term care patients relocated due to nearby White Rock Lake wildfire

Interior Health moves Valley Manor long-term care home residents as evacuation alerts are in effect in the area

Residents in Armstrong’s Valley Manor long-term care home are being relocated as a proactive measure due to nearby evacuation alerts.

The Township of Spallumcheen reissued an alert based on the advice of BC Wildfire Services personnel working on the White Rock Lake wildfire that continues to burn out of control at an estimated 58,000 hectares between Kamloops and Vernon.

Interior Health is relocating residents to care homes in Vancouver Coastal Health and Providence Health. Families are being contacted directly by the health agency with details.

IH is also working with Pioneer Square Assisted Living in Armstrong to move four clients with more challenging needs to a care centre in Lake Country. Another 11 will remain in the home but can be easily relocated if the alert turns into an evacuation.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-877-442-2001.

