White Rock Lake fire as seen near Monte Lake on Aug. 6, 2021. (@Louann81499452/Twitter)

White Rock Lake fire as seen near Monte Lake on Aug. 6, 2021. (@Louann81499452/Twitter)

Armstrong long-term care patients relocated due to nearby White Rock Lake wildfire

Interior Health moves Valley Manor long-term care home residents as evacuation alerts are in effect in the area

Residents in Armstrong’s Valley Manor long-term care home are being relocated as a proactive measure due to nearby evacuation alerts.

The Township of Spallumcheen reissued an alert based on the advice of BC Wildfire Services personnel working on the White Rock Lake wildfire that continues to burn out of control at an estimated 58,000 hectares between Kamloops and Vernon.

Interior Health is relocating residents to care homes in Vancouver Coastal Health and Providence Health. Families are being contacted directly by the health agency with details.

IH is also working with Pioneer Square Assisted Living in Armstrong to move four clients with more challenging needs to a care centre in Lake Country. Another 11 will remain in the home but can be easily relocated if the alert turns into an evacuation.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-877-442-2001.

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire puts Spallumcheen on evacuation alert

READ MORE: Ex-CFLer hosting two-day skills camp in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Costs go up for Peachland water treatment plant project
Next story
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands in Kelowna

Just Posted

White Rock Lake fire as seen near Monte Lake on Aug. 6, 2021. (@Louann81499452/Twitter)
Armstrong long-term care patients relocated due to nearby White Rock Lake wildfire

Greater Vernon Ringette Association will be returning to the ice for the 2021-22 season, and registration is now underway for all age groups. (Morning Star - file photo)
Greater Vernon ringette excited to return to ice

Vernon’s James Green, 43, shown as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League in a 2011 game making a tackle against the B.C. Lions, is hosting a two-day skills and development football camp for minor and high school players. (Morning Star file photo)
Ex-CFLer hosting two-day skills camp in Vernon

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Hot water freezes faster than colder water