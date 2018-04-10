Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department crews attended the scene of a residential fire on Sage Avenue Monday night. The fire is reported to have caused significant damage. (Google Maps image)

Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department had 24 firefighters at the Sage Ave home Monday night

A fire Monday night caused significant damage to an Armstrong residence, firefighters say.

The blaze, reported to have sparked shortly before 11 p.m. on Sage Avenue in Armstrong, brought 24 Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department firefighters to the scene, where they spent six hours extinguishing the flames.

“We arrived and there were heavy flames coming from the exterior of the structure,” said Ian Cummings, fire chief. “There was a significant fire when we arrived.”

Cummings said the property in question was seriously damaged from the fire, and neighbouring properties were also damaged.

Currently, no suspected cause is being released. Fire crews are on scene investigating the blaze.

“Hopefully we will have an update later today,” Cummings said.

