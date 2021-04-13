City of Armstrong community services manager and chief bylaw officer Warren Smith stands with the new food waste bin and garbage cart to be delivered to eligible residents later this month. (Brooke Hovey photo)

City of Armstrong community services manager and chief bylaw officer Warren Smith stands with the new food waste bin and garbage cart to be delivered to eligible residents later this month. (Brooke Hovey photo)

Armstrong changes waste collection system

Residents to be given new bins as part of the new system which goes into effect May 1

Changes to the City of Armstrong’s solid waste collection services will mean a gift for residents.

Before the end of April, a new garbage cart and a food waste bin will be delivered to all eligible residential addresses.

As part of the changes to the solid waste collection services which take effect May 1, residents will receive one city-supplied food waste bin which can hold a maximum 40 pounds of food waste and one 240-litre garbage cart.

Under the new system, the collection of garbage will be completed by an automated collection truck bi-weekly. The automated system requires a minimum of one metre of clearance around the cart so the mechanical arm can successfully clasp and lift the cart to dump materials into the collection bay of the truck.

“Residents that have concerns regarding spacing are encouraged to contact our team,” said SCV Waste Solutions owner and operator Carson Dorward. “We understand that some situations require further investigation and we are happy to work with the community to ensure everyone’s garbage is collected effectively.”

The city chose the 240L garbage cart considering the needs of its diverse family-friendly community with both big and small households.

Armstrong’s goal is to see the community not only reduce the amount of waste going to landfills but also the amount of attractants accessible to wildlife as the majority of “attractive” waste will be stored in the smaller food waste bin and collected weekly.

Tips to avoid attracting wildlife:

1. Set out your food waste bin each week even if it isn’t full;

2. Freezing food waste that may be particularly smelly will reduce the stench until it is picked up;

3. Keep your food waste bin securely fastened and stored somewhere not easily accessible to wildlife;

4. Use compostable bags to avoid messy bins and clean-up;

5. On your collection day, place containers at the curb by 7 a.m. but not before 4 a.m.

The city is looking forward to taking this step forward to an environmentally responsible waste collection system. For further information, visit the city website at cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

For questions about the program or solid waste in general contact the City of Armstrong at 250-546-3023 or info@cityorarmstrong.bc.ca. For specific concerns about your pick-up contact SCV Waste Solutions at 250-540-9300 or admin@scvwaste.ca.

