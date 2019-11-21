Lotus Ventures Inc. completed its first harvest of high-quality, award-winning strains of cannabis from its facility near Armstrong. (Lotus Ventures)

Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

Initial batch tested at 22.6 per cent THC levels

Armstrong-based cannabis producer Lotus Ventures Inc. is expecting to ship out its first harvest next week.

The Auxly Cannabis Group has agreed to purchase 100 per cent of Lotus’ initial crop, which yielded more cannabis than expected and passed all quality control measures.

The initial batch tested at 22.6 per cent THC levels — the average among the group tested was around 19.1 per cent. Lotus, guided by market demand, plans to grow higher THC products and expected high THC levels in future batches now that the growing environment has been standardized.

Lotus completed its first harvest at the end of September, but before shipment, it was sent to the labs for microbiological testing. The products passed.

Auxly’s agreement with the local producer entitles it to purchase 50 per cent of the product at a fixed price and has right of first offer to purchase the remaining 50 per cent at market prices.

The harvest was completed in one day with the help of eight production staff workers, investor relations specialist Daniel McRobert said.

“Everything went smoothly,” he said. “We have on-boarded four new production workers over the past two weeks and everyone has adjusted well.”

The process went off without a hitch, McRobert said.

“No unexpected challenges, believe it or not,” he said. “However, since this was our first run through everything, we were testing out how each strain reacts to the environment and dialing-in our HVAC and automation systems.”

The 22,500-square-foot facility near Armstrong has six production rooms and one room will be harvested every two weeks totalling approximately 165,000 grams of cannabis every month, or 2-million grams per year.

