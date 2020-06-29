Armstrong arsonist to face sentencing

Woman pleaded guilty for series of fires set in Armstrong area in 2018 to be sentenced Tuesday

An Armstrong woman who pleaded guilty to arson is to face sentencing Tuesday morning.

Colette Leneveu, 61, faces numerous charges of arson after six suspicious fires were reported between March 8-12, 2018, in the Armstrong area — all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage.

Leneveu pleaded guilty to the charges Monday, Jan. 6, at the Vernon courthouse.

Defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen told the courthouse Jan. 6, Leneveu had good mental health and additional psychiatric reports were not necessary ahead of sentencing.

Scheduled for sentencing Monday, June 29, the date was pushed back a day. A three-hour period has been scheduled by the courts for Tuesday, June 30, at 10 a.m.

Leneveu’s charges stated she intentionally or recklessly caused damage to property by fire or explosion. The charges addressed were amended to remove information indicating the properties were inhabited or occupied.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to suspicious fires in the Armstrong area on March 12 and found a set of tires had been set on fire near a garage at one home and a back deck of another down the street was also ignited.

Both fires were extinguished before extensive damage was done.

While officers were responded to those two calls, they learned another alleged arson occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street where the suspect attempted to set two vehicles on fire before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires between March 8 and 12.

The specifics of these incidents were not discussed during the court date that took place in January where Leneveu pleaded guilty.

