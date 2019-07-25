A SWAT car in Gillam, Manitoba, as the search for two young men wanted for three B.C. homicides continues on July 25. (Mike Lawrenchuk/Twitter)

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

The police presence in northern Manitoba is continuing to heat up Thursday morning, as two suspected killers remain at large for three northern B.C. deaths.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck, and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24.

Dyck’s body was found two kilometres away from where McLeod and Schmegelsky dumped their burned truck along Highway 37 south of Dease Lake on July 19.

The bodies of Fowler and Deese were found south of Liard Hot Springs on the morning of July 15.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were last spotted near Gillam, in northern Manitoba, about 11 hours north of Winnipeg. RCMP confirmed they ditched their car, a stolen Toyota Rav 4, in the region.

READ MORE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Locals have reported seeing a heightened police presence and heavily-armoured SWAT cars rolling in, and hearing that police may start searching homes and garages in town.

“I don’t know how useful that will be in the bush,” Mike Lawrenchuk tweeted.

Locals wondered if the suspects were hiding out in nearby work camps for Manitoba Hydro.

“It’s a pretty harsh area to hide in the bush if you didn’t know anything about the wilderness,” Lawrenchuk said.

Manitoba RCMP are scheduled to update the public on the investigation at 1 p.m. PT.

READ MORE: ‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

READ MORE: Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

READ MORE: Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

READ MORE: Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.
Next story
Raygun Cowboys to rock downtown Kelowna pub

Just Posted

Raygun Cowboys to rock downtown Kelowna pub

Doc Willoughby’s Public House hosts ’50s-inspired psychobilly five-piece from Edmonton

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park offers back-to-back nights of fun

City of West Kelowna offers bonus round to popular summer concert series

Kitchen fire doused in West Kelowna

All occupants evacuated safely from home

Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

The Falcons overcame a 4-run deficit against the Yamika Valley Pippins Wednesday night

McCurdy westbound lane closed after collision

Semi-truck and SUV collision on Franklyn and McCurdy Road

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

Business has tools and supplies to help homeowners with improvement projects

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Update: Alberta man on motorcycle seriously injured in Highway 1 collision in Salmon Arm

Westbound traffic moving slowly, eastbound traffic being rerouted on Highway 97

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny skies in the forecast today

Your weather forecast for Thursday July 25th, 2019.

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Most Read