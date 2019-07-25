Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

A SWAT car in Gillam, Manitoba, as the search for two young men wanted for three B.C. homicides continues on July 25. (Mike Lawrenchuk/Twitter)

The police presence in northern Manitoba is continuing to heat up Thursday morning, as two suspected killers remain at large for three northern B.C. deaths.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck, and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24.

Dyck’s body was found two kilometres away from where McLeod and Schmegelsky dumped their burned truck along Highway 37 south of Dease Lake on July 19.

The bodies of Fowler and Deese were found south of Liard Hot Springs on the morning of July 15.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were last spotted near Gillam, in northern Manitoba, about 11 hours north of Winnipeg. RCMP confirmed they ditched their car, a stolen Toyota Rav 4, in the region.

Locals have reported seeing a heightened police presence and heavily-armoured SWAT cars rolling in, and hearing that police may start searching homes and garages in town.

Just Rolled out an Armoured SWAT Vehicle in Gillam I dont know how useful that will be in the bush#gillam pic.twitter.com/C7zdOlb2UM — Mike Lawrenchuk (@LawrenchukMike) July 25, 2019

“I don’t know how useful that will be in the bush,” Mike Lawrenchuk tweeted.

Locals wondered if the suspects were hiding out in nearby work camps for Manitoba Hydro.

“It’s a pretty harsh area to hide in the bush if you didn’t know anything about the wilderness,” Lawrenchuk said.

Manitoba RCMP are scheduled to update the public on the investigation at 1 p.m. PT.

