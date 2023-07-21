A man robbed a store at gun point in the area of 1000 Glenmore Road just before 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21. (Kelowna RCMP)

A man robbed a store at gun point in the area of 1000 Glenmore Road just before 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21. (Kelowna RCMP)

Armed suspect at large after robbing Kelowna business

The suspect ran from the scene with cash and cigarettes

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. on July 21, the Kelowna RCMP received a report of an armed robbery in process at a business in the 1000 block of Glenmore Road. The suspect was waving a handgun during the robbery.

The RCMP and their dog services flooded the scene but despite their efforts, the suspect was able to escape with cash and cigarettes from the store.

The male suspect has a slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a black mask, grey jogger-style pants, grey running shoes, blue jacket and a Reebok hoodie (the upper part of the hoodie was blue, while the bottom part was black).

“The Kelowna RCMP expresses deep concern for the safety of our community and would like to assure the public that we are actively searching for the suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity, seen a person matching the description, or has dashcam/surveillance footage is to contact at the RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-42044.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3

READ MORE: Lightning sparks wildfire outside Merritt

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberyBreaking NewsKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly a quarter of B.C.’s 34 water basins at highest drought levels
Next story
Wildfire smoke highlights need for better ventilation in public spaces

Just Posted

Okanagan Forest Task Force saved a man and doused a truck fire on Thursday night, July 20. (OFTF/Facebook)
Okanagan Forest Task Force saves man sleeping in burning truck

Wyatt Gleeson won the PBR Canada Cup Series stop at Prospera Place in Kelowna on July 20, 2023. (Covy Moore/CovyMoore.com)
Rootin’, tootin’ good time for sell-out crowd at Prospera in Kelowna

A man robbed a store at gun point in the area of 1000 Glenmore Road just before 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21. (Kelowna RCMP)
Armed suspect at large after robbing Kelowna business

New surveillance footage of the 2012 Dodge 2500 (BC Licence SJ2708) that police suspect to be associated with the suspect, shown hauling a a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer. (Surrey RCMP)
Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3