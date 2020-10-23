The deer were allegedly shot within Princeton town limits, late at night. Black Press File Photo.

The deer were allegedly shot within Princeton town limits, late at night. Black Press File Photo.

Armed man, in full camouflage, allegedly shoots deer in downtown Princeton

‘The list of charges goes on and on,’ said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes

A man carrying a crossbow, and wearing full camouflage, strode through downtown Princeton and allegedly shot two deer.

The incident occurred close to midnight on, Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Police were called after the man was spotted near the Subway restaurant on Highway 3.

An officer responded in less than three minutes and located the individual, said Hughes.

According to Hughes, the constable asked, “Are you actually out here hunting?” To which the man replied “yes.”

The 60-years-old Vancouver man told the officer he had been hunting in the area for two days without seeing a deer, and “wanted to go home with a buck.”

While the suspect said he shot at a deer and missed, a deer killed by a bow was later discovered concealed in a nearby secluded area.

An arrow, stuck in the ground, was also discovered in front of the Brown Bridge Pub on Vermilion Avenue, close to Highway 3.

While the hunter was being detained, police received a second call from a woman on Vernon Street, who said there was a young buck standing in her front yard, pierced by an arrow.

Related: Deer with arrow through back spotted roaming Penticton

The arrow went through its side, and was sticking out of its chest, said Hughes.

Conversation officers arrived and euthanized the two-point buck. “It was in a lot of distress,’ said Hughes.

The animal was donated to the Upper Similkameen Indian Band.

RCMP seized a crossbow, arrows, and four rifles from the suspect’s vehicle.

The Conservation Office has assumed the investigation and is pursuing prosecution.

“The list of charges goes on and on,” said Hughes. It includes dangerous use of a firearm, and numerous offences under the Wildlife Act, as well as bylaw infractions regarding hunting within town limits.

Related: Man fined $8k for wounding deer in stomach

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Westside Road closed after vehicle crashes 100 feet down embankment
Next story
BC Wildfire burns debris in Joe Rich

Just Posted

District of Lake Country Council approved Lightbox Enterprises Ltd. for a non-medical cannabis retail license Monday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Black Press Media File).
Council greenlights Lake Country’s second cannabis store

Council voted 4-3 to approve Dutch Love Cannabis at Oct. 20 meeting

The District of Lake Country’s wildfire reduction work near Beaver Lake dam will repurpose ground debris for firewood to warm Okanagan Indian Band seniors’ homes. (District of Lake Country)
Lake Country fire mitigation project provides firewood to OKIB seniors

‘Ironic and satisfying’ repurposed wood to provide heat: Okanagan Indian Band Chief

Firefighters off of Hwy 33 put out smouldering patches of the Joe Rich wildfire east of Kelowna in 2017 - Credit: Capital News, file photo.
BC Wildfire burns debris in Joe Rich

The burns are being conducted to help rehabilitate areas affected by firefighting in 2017

A photo posted on Facebook under the Kelowna Alert page shows emergency vehicles blocking Westside Road. (Mark Kay photo)
UPDATE: Westside Road closed after vehicle crashes 100 feet down embankment

West Kelowna emergency crews performing high angle rescue

(Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon house fire deemed suspicious

An investigation into the Wednesday morning fire has been turned over to the RCMP

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
VIDEO: One day until B.C. voters go to the polls in snap election defined by pandemic

NDP Leader John Horgan’s decision to call an election comes more than a year ahead of schedule and during a pandemic

The deer were allegedly shot within Princeton town limits, late at night. Black Press File Photo.
Armed man, in full camouflage, allegedly shoots deer in downtown Princeton

‘The list of charges goes on and on,’ said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO)
Police watchdog clears Kelowna RCMP in connection to man’s death

The man died following a single vehicle crash on Highway 97 in June

Most Read