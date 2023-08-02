(Black Press file photo)

Armed man apprehended peacefully by police, tactical team in Malakwa

BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to help with the situation

Local police worked alongside a tactical team to apprehend an armed man in Malakwa yesterday.

Revelstoke police were called to a report of a ‘distraught’ man at a business on Highway 1 in Malakwa at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 1).

The man, armed with a knife, was contained to a room in the business by police.

Due to the danger of the situation, officers called in a tactical team from the BC RCMP Southeast District. The Emergency Response Team is made up of specially trained police officers equipped to deal with high risk situations.

The situation continued to de-escalate from there, and the man eventually surrendered peacefully later that afternoon.

This is another excellent example of both front line officers, and specialized support units, working together to keep the community safe, said Staff Sergeant Kris Clark of the BC RCMP in a press release.

The man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment. Police added that he wasn’t injured while being taken into custody.

