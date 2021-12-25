A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 as she watches Queen Elizabeth II giving her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 as she watches Queen Elizabeth II giving her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Armed intruder arrested on Windsor Castle grounds while royal family celebrates Christmas

Officials have not specified what the weapon was or how close he got to the castle itself

A 19-year-old man carrying an “offensive weapon” was arrested at Windsor Castle Saturday while the royal family was inside.

The Southampton man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody for trespassing and possession of a weapon, according to the Thames Valley Police.

Officials have not specified what the weapon was or how close he got to the castle itself.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings,” Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said in a statement.

Members of the royal family were alerted immediately.

Unlike most years, when Queen Elizabeth II travels to Sandringham for Christmas, the 95-year-old monarch stayed home this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, joined her for the holidays.

——

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

Royal family

Previous story
Officer saves baby who wasn’t breathing at U.S. airport
Next story
Canadian scientists involved in James Webb space telescope say it’s a dream come true

Just Posted

The light of the moon illuminates Wood Lake while a Christmas tree sits lit up and perched on the deck of a home in Lake Country. Upwards of 15 birds at a time have been counted perched on and eating from the tree, see additional photo on page A10. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)
Merry Christmas to all

Santa Claus stops at the McKechnie subdivision with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, collection donations for the food bank and spreading Christmas cheer Sunday, Dec. 19. (James Watt photo)
Armstrong helps Santa feed the need for Christmas

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan.
Snowfall warning for the Central and South Okanagan

Photo taken the day of Andrew and TJ’s rescue by Revelstoke SAR (COSAR)
Kelowna snowmobilers giving back after backcountry rescue