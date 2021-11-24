Armed forces fill sandbags in Princeton, against threat of another flood

A platoon from Edmonton has been deployed to the town

Canadian armed forces prepare for more possible flooding in Princeton, Wednesday, Nov. 24. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Just hours after it was confirmed that members of the Canadian Armed Forces were being deployed to Princeton, a platoon of soldiers was hard at the job, filling sandbags behind the Princeton fire hall, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

According to Mayor Spencer Coyne, predicted weather events could causing flooding of the Tulameen River for a second time, following the devastating events of Sunday, Nov. 14.

Meanwhile, work continues to shore up the Tulameen dike, which was destroyed last week. Funds for a temporary dike replacement, $185,000, were approved by the province earlier this week.

