Arion Therapeutic Farm works alongside Mamas for Mamas

Arion Therapeutic Farm is a special sanctuary for people and animals where they encourage everyone to unplug, unwind and spend more time in nature.

Arion is open daily all year round for animal interactions, farm activities & therapeutic programs. The farm is immensely popular with children and families as well as seniors and those living with special needs. They are supported by hundreds of volunteers giving more than 700 hours of their time each month.

2015 Winner of the City of Kelowna’s Anita Tozer Memorial Award in recognition of extraordinary and positive contribution to the quality of life in Kelowna, Arion welcomed more than 14,000 visitors last year.

“This time of year fewer people visit usm” said Heather Henderson, founder and director. “And less students are enrolled in our programming due to the cold. Sadly our expenses remain the same regardless of the weather. Our animal food costs represent the largest expense with more than 50 mouths to feed. Over the past decade that we have been serving our community we have watched hay prices double. As a social enterprise we generate income through various activities; drop in farm visitors being the most popular. So we thought why not give people the opportunity to help us in a unique way. By giving the gift of Therapeutic Farm Experiences. Our fees are very low to ensure everyone can access the farm. A one-year family membership for example is only $250 and since we are open every day it offers tremendous value.”

Unlike a typical donation, people are offered value in return for their contributions. People can personally experience the farm or gift an experience to others who would benefit.

Pay Them Forward and Arion will donate the passes to a low-income family or one of many of the foster children in our community. Simply let them know who you would like to receive them. Mama’s for Mama’s will help ensure they are distributed to deserving families in our community.

One bale of hay is $15, so they are charging $5 for farm admission and $10 to purchase hay for the horses and animals

Price Ranges

$15 = one day pass

$30 = two day passes

$45 = three day passes

$60 = four day passes

$75 = one hour therapeutic horsemanship session

$250 = one year family membership

The farm is open everyday over the Christmas holidays offering fun family activities. They are even hosting a Vegan Potluck supper on Christmas Day.

