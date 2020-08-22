Area restriction implemented for Christie Mountain wildfire

The fire near Penticton is an estimated 2,000 hectares

BC Wildfire Service has put in place an area restriction order in the area of the Christie Mountain wildfire near Penticton.

The restriction, effective as of noon Aug. 21, will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 15, unless rescinded earlier. The order applies to Crown lands within the geographical boundaries shown on the map above.

Under this order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

• travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order

• travelling to or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property that is not under an evacuation order

• travelling as a person acting in an official capacity

• travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities

• engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or vineyard management on private or leased property

The fire on the east side of Skaha Lake is an estimated 2,000 hectares. The blaze experienced 1 mm of rainfall on Friday, and heavy winds forecasted at up to 70 km/hr did not significantly increase the fire, according to BC Wildfire Service.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

