Are you prepared for the flood and fire season?

The Canadian Red Cross is holding an event in Kelowna so you’re ready

Bladder dams have been installed along Mill Creek to prepare for flooding. - Credit: City of Kelowna

With waters rising, and wildfire season fast approaching, the Canadian Red Cross wants to help people be ready for disasters — now or in the future.

The Are You Ready? preparedness event will be held Saturday, May 5 at the Red Cross office at 124 Adams Rd. The free event will give you a chance to ask the Red Cross how you can help prepare your family for emergencies, said a Red Cross news release.

See how you can volunteer to help neighbours in need during disasters or every day through our Health Equipment Loan program. Tour a Red Cross Disaster Response vehicle, enter to win a disaster preparedness kit and enjoy a free BBQ lunch, said the release.

You can also find more information to help you be ready for disasters by downloading the Canadian Red Cross Be Ready app for iOS or Android, or by going to www.redcross.ca/ready.

