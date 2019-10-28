Temperatures expected to plunge in Kelowna, hit near record lows

The temperature is expected to hit -8 C tonight and remain cold throughout the week

Sub-zero temperatures are on the way for Kelowna. (Stock photo)

An arctic cold front is expected to bring near-record low temperates in Kelowna tonight.

While not totally unusual for this time of year, the cold front is a tad earlier than expected, according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“It’s going to drop temperatures and dry out the air mass,” he said.

“So, as the sun goes down the temperature will drop overnight probably to -6 C downtown, maybe -8 C at the airport.”

According to Lundquist, those temperatures could set a new record for this time of the year.

“The records are between -7 C and -10 C this time of year, so it is fairly close,” he said.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

Lundquist said the cold won’t stick around too long and by Halloween temperatures should be back up to seasonal.

Snow is not expected with the cold front.

