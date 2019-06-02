The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of Apricot Power brand apricot seeds and apricot seed meal due to concerns about cyanide poisoning. One of the products is shown in a handout photo. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of Apricot Power brand apricot seeds and apricot seed meal due to concerns about cyanide poisoning.

The agency says the products, produced by the Markham, Ont.-based company Ecoideas Innovations Inc., contain the natural toxin amygdalin.

The agency says the compound has the potential to release cyanide when the bitter apricot seed kernels are ingested.

It says humans can “detoxify” small amounts of cyanide, but high amounts can be lethal.

No illnesses have been associated with the products, but officials say anyone who has the products in their home should throw them out or return them to the point of purchase.

Symptoms of acute cyanide poisoning include headache, dizziness, confusion, weakness, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, seizures and coma.

ALSO READ: Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

ALSO READ: Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mexican avocado growers expect US consumers to bear tariffs
Next story
Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

Just Posted

The history of Okanagan fruit farming detailed by local author

Don McNair’s Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan visits Lake Country Museum

B.C. government looks to keep Okanagan visitors safe during emergencies

Tourism in the Okanagan has been impacted by emergencies like wildfires

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Enjoy the heat while it lasts

The temperature will reach 30C in much of the region today before cooling off during the week.

RCMP Deputy Commissoner addresses 2012 Kelowna RCMP assault investigation

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Okanagan College student soars after turbulent upbringing

Kimberly Alaric was a former youth in care now pursuing a career in aviation

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Okanagan Kidney Walk raises over $22,000

All of the money goes to the Kidney Foundation of Canada for research and treatments

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Highway cost overruns have just begun under U.S. union deal

Crew working on North Okanagan wildfire

Suspected human-caused fire located between Silver Star and Mabel Lake Provincial Parks

Summerland businesses and newspaper have seen many changes

Advertisement was published in 1910 issue of the Summerland Review

Most Read