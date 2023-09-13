Application highlights need for Kelowna to review liquor license bylaws

Craft Beer Market looked to change from food primary to a liquor primary licence

Craft Beer Market is located at 257 Bernard Ave in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Provincial restrictions and the need for a policy review led Kelowna council to not support a liquor licence change for Craft Beer Market on Bernard Avenue.

At a public hearing on Sep. 12, the business sought support from the city to change from a food primary to a liquor primary licence.

Craft CEO PJ L’Heureux told council it would allow more flexibility in hosting events where patrons are allowed to interact and mingle.

That is not allowed under a food primary licence in B.C.

“If you were to be in Cactus Club or Earl’s you can not stand next to a table (with a drink) it’s against the law. It seems kind of ridiculous but it is the law.”

L’Heureux added he operates nine locations across the country, and only experiences these issues in B.C.

He said Craft is able to apply for special permits throughout the year, but is limited to only six occasions.

Staff told council it is planning to conduct a review of the city’s liquor licence bylaws, but that it likely won’t begin until the second half of 2024.

Liquid Zoo (Lawrence Ave.) Manager David Habib, who spoke to the application, mentioned his liquor licence submission to the city earlier this year.

“I thought it was absolutely positive for me, and the community because the application brought forward the thought and the need for the city to take a look at a new liquor policy.”

Daniel Mulgrew, who owns Social 242 (Lawrence Ave.) and Tonics (Ellis St.), told council he has applied for a liquor primary licence several times over the past decade.

“The city and the city planner has always said no,” said Mulgrew. “If they (Craft) were granted a liquor primary I would expect the same outcome.”

Staff recommended council not support the application for several reasons including discouraging liquor establishments with a capacity greater than 500 people.

L’Heureux said he was willing to reduce Craft’s capacity to 500 from 505.

Council was unanimous in not supporting the application.

“It’s really unfortunate that it’s inconsistent in B.C. with the rest of Canada, but we have a council policy that staff are recommending we follow,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove.

Mayor Tom Dyas added he was looking forward to the liquor licence bylaw review by staff.

“So that it ends up being that there is an equal playing field for all of the establishments in the downtown core.”

The province has the final say in approving liquor or cannabis licence applications.

