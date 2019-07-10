Twenty-two firefighters responded to a commercial kitchen fire on Tuesday after an appliance left on a stove top ignited. (Blair McBride photos)

Appliance left on stove top sparks Kelowna commercial kitchen fire

Authorities remind public to practice fire safety

Don’t leave anything on top of the stove, fire authorities remind the public.

An appliance left on top of the stove ignited last night, sparking a fire in a commercial kitchen on the 1800-block of Kirschner Road.

At approximately 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call of a kitchen fire at a commercial building on Kirschner Road.

Upon arrival, five engines, one rescue, one safety and one command unit along with 22 firefighters doused the fire before it extended to the building structure itself.

Kelly Stephens, platoon captain for the Kelowna Fire Department, reminds the public to check smoke detectors and keep your stove clear of all items.

