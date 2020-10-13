Jeremy Czechowski leaving Kelowna Law Courts after a day in court in 2018. (File)

Appeal for new trial by West Kelowna man convicted of rape dismissed

Jeremey Robert Czechowski was convicted in 2019

Warning: Some of the content in this article may not be suitable for all readers

A West Kelowna man appealing a prison sentence for a 2016 rape has been denied and will spend the next five years behind bars.

Jeremey Robert Czechowski was convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, choking with intent to enable the commission of an indictable offence, and uttering threats.

Czechowski previously appealed his conviction the same day he was handed a five-year sentence on April 5, 2019. He was subsequently granted bail, but in August 2020, received new charges of threatening a woman earlier that month.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man convicted of rape faces new allegations

In 2016, Czechowski choked a woman, whose name is protected under a publication ban, as he violently sexually assaulted her at least three times over the course of two hours. The accused’s position was that he had consensual sex with the woman, despite her claims otherwise.

The Kelowna Capital News previously reported that Czechowski had appeared in Vancouver court in June to appeal the conviction.

He sought a new trial on all counts, alleging B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Ball erred on seven grounds during the trial.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Court of Appeal of British Columbia in Vancouver announced Czechowski’s appeal from conviction was dismissed.

Czechowski claimed Ball erred in multiple ways during the trial including submitting evidence of the complainant’s sexual history without a hearing, relying on non-expert opinion regarding PTSD and psychosis, failing to conduct a proper analysis, failing to provide adequate reasons for rejecting evidence and more.

In the appeal decision, Justice Lauri Ann Fenlon said regardless of the errors, the conviction would have been the same.

She said the degree of injuries the victim sustained, as well as the victim’s interaction with police immediately after leaving the residence, “are inconsistent with consensual sex.”

“The judge erred by admitting and relying on expert evidence beyond the expert’s qualifications and by relying on a prior consistent statement to bolster the complainant’s credibility. Although the errors were serious and prejudicial to the appellant, the conviction is upheld under the curative proviso: the remaining evidence against the appellant on the issue of consent would inevitably result in conviction on a retrial,” reads the Sept. 13 decision by Justice Lauri Ann Fenlon.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry
Next story
Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Just Posted

A heavy police presence spotted outside of Canadian Tire on 27th Street Tuesday, Oct. 13, was linked to an attempted shoplifting, RCMP said. (Google Maps)
Shoplifter’s plans foiled by Vernon store staff

Several vehicles were damaged by the suspect in attempt to flee the scene

Snow could be seen Oct. 12 on Highway 5, near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

A 21-year-old Calgary man attempted to use stolen credit cards at a business Saturday

Appeal for new trial by West Kelowna man convicted of rape dismissed

Jeremey Robert Czechowski was convicted in 2019

Crash claims life of 60-year-old Okanagan man, RCMP investigating

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact RCMP

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Friday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park

Jordan Naterer was last seen Friday Oct. 10.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Most Read