Apex Mountain Village under evacuation alert, new evacuations ordered

Dolly Kruger took pictures of Keremeos Creek fire off Green Mountain Road on Friday night. (Facebook) Keremeos Creek fire is very aggressive growing to over 440 hectares as of Saturday evening. (BC Wildfire)

6 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., an evacuation alert has been issued Saturday evening for around 350 properties in the Apex Mountain Village and surrounding areas being impacted by the Keremeos Creek fire near Penticton.

Also, just after 4 p.m., the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued new evacuation orders for more properties on Green Mountain Road and the north end of Sheep Creek Road.

This is map showing the area under evacuation alert and orders. The entire Apex Mountain Village is under alert. (RDOS map)

On Saturday, under very hot conditions, the wildfire displayed aggressive and erratic behaviour, and is now estimated to be 440 hectares in size, said BC Wildfire.

There are now 45 BC Wildfire Service personnel responding on the ground, including initial attack, unit crew and parattack personnel that arrived today.

According to BCWS, the fire is unable to be reached by either heavy machinery or air tankers because of the steep, low terrain making it inoperable.

Air tankers are currently on standby

Structure protection has been deployed to properties in the immediate vicinity of the wildfire, with support from multiple local fire departments.

One structure has been lost due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire. The flames jumped across Green Mountain Road last night.

This wildfire remains highly visible to Penticton and surrounding communities. Green Mountain Rd. is closed but Highway 3A remains open at this time.

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the South Okanagan because of the “aggressive” Keremeos Creek wildfire.

Environment Canada posted a special air quality statement on Saturday afternoon for Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos, citing the blaze’s current and potential impact on the region for the next 24 to 48 hours.

For those being evacuated, here is what you need to know:

You must leave the area immediately.

 Follow directions of emergency responders and travel designated or safest route available.

 Register online at ess.gov.bc.ca

 For ESS Support by phone, call 250-486-1890:

 Due to a shortage of commercial/hotel accommodation, consider making arrangements to stay with

family or friends if possible.

 Take pets with you if you can.

 If you need transportation assistance, call RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225

 Gather your family; if you have room, take a neighbor or someone needing transportation.

 Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

 Do not turn off your natural gas. FortisBC will turn off natural gas service as needed.

 Store your Firearms in accordance with Section 118 of the Firearms Act.

 Close all windows and doors.

 Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

