Apex Mountain Resort’s skating loop is temporarily closed because of fallen trees. (Photo- Apex Mountain Resort/Facebook)

Apex Mountain skating loop closes due to large number of fallen trees

The resort says the loop will be closed for at least one week; night skating closed for even longer

A large number of fallen trees has forced the closure of Apex Mountain Resort’s skating loop for at least one week.

The resort took to Facebook on Friday, Jan. 13, to report the damages on and around the skating rink.

“After analyzing the extent of the damages around and on the skating loop, it is estimated that the loop will be closed for at least a week, with night skating closed even longer,” the resort wrote.

Located west of Penticton, the resort says its closure will ensure the safety of both customers and the Apex community.

“Please also note that we do have a hockey tournament on this weekend, so the rink will have limited availability for leisure skating,” they added.

People are asked to call 250-292-8222 for rink updates.

The Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue also reported Friday that power may be intermittent, with FortisBC crews working to remove trees off of power lines.

“Keep an eye out for trees with tops that may break if you are outside and keep your distance,” the department wrote on Facebook.

VIDEO: Best snow conditions Apex Mountain has ever seen for opening day

