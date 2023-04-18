Apartment building proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna

The project would front onto Gordon, Lawson and Aspen Court

Conceptual rendering of apartment complex proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

There are plans for a large apartment complex at Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna.

Troika Management Corp. submitted documents for a 130-unit rental only building to city hall on April 18. Plans show a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom walk-up townhomes.

Proposed site for apartment complex at Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The project would front onto Gordon, Lawson and Aspen Court, and is just down the road from another proposed large development at Gordon and Lawrence Avenue.

Vancouver-based PC Urban is proposing to construct a 192-unit multifamily apartment building at that location.

