Truck hauls material across temporary bridge built across the Peace River for construction of the Site C dam, January 2017. /BC HYDRO

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

Elections B.C. has approved an application to try to stop the Site C dam construction project using the province’s recall and initiative law.

The petitioner is identified as Ion Delsol Moruso, a Cowichan Valley resident who was among those signing a letter to Premier John Horgan in February opposing the dam. The petition is to be issued in July, giving organizers 90 days to collect signatures of at least 10 per cent of registered voters in each of B.C.’s 87 electoral districts.

The law has only been used successfully once, to force the cancellation of the harmonized sales tax in 2010.

Horgan reluctantly approved the continued construction of Site C in December, two years into the project to build a third dam on the Peace River.

Previous story
Are you prepared for the flood and fire season?
Next story
Peachland ZipZone president marries

Just Posted

Business is booming in the Central Okanagan

The EDC has releaed their quarterly report and conditions look mostly positive.

Pair found dead in Lower Mainland ID’ed as couple with Vernon ties

The two people discovered dead in Richmond were Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37

Get your onesie on and support CMHA

This May 10 put on a onesie and head down to Stuart Park as part of Mental Health Week

Lake Country park vandalized

A vehicle drove across Beasley Park last night

Peachland ZipZone president marries

Kevin Bennett recently married Gracelyn Bellingan in the Philippines

Rising groundwater aggravates Okanagan flood concerns

Westside landslides example of ground saturation impact

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

Wrestlers play dirty tricks in Vernon

Danger Zone event supports local charities

Vernon gets unplugged, and plays

Annual event underway with loads of activities for kids, teens and even adults

Speedy Vancouver forward Rockets’ top pick

Kelowna selects Trevor Wong 18th overall Thursday in WHL bantam draft

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

Blitz to pick up cigarette butts

Vernon joins worldwide event to rid streets of filthy butts

Llamas on the lam!

These beasts are real escape artists

Most Read