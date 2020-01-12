Another snowfall warning issued for the Central Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow today

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Central Okanagan — including Kelowna.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow today.

“A low pressure system will move across southern BC today spreading snow,” read a report issued by Environment Canada.

“At the same time, the arctic front will arrive with strong gusty winds and dropping temperatures this afternoon. These two systems will combine to give a brief period of intense heavy snow and blowing snow.”

READ MORE: Temperatures to reach uncommon lows Monday across Okanagan and Shuswap

Near Boston Bar, West Kelowna and Peachland, and Hope, 10 cm of snow is expected to fall within several hours this afternoon. Travelers also need to be extra cautious when driving over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt as 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in several hours.

Travelers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

The Kelowna International Airport is also experiencing flight delays and cancellations today.

As of 9:00 a.m. this morning, one arriving flight has been canceled and six have been delayed due to the snow and icy conditions. Further, four departure flights have also been delayed.

The snow in Kelowna is expected to end late this evening, but temperatures are expected to drop to -16 C.

Currently, it is -2 C in Kelowna. Here is a look at the forecast for the next few days.

READ MORE: Big White gets 13 inches of fresh powder in last 24 hours

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Queen attends church on eve of meeting over Harry and Meghan

Just Posted

Another snowfall warning issued for the Central Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow today

Temperatures to reach uncommon lows Monday across Okanagan and Shuswap

An arctic weather system will bring bitter cold to the region.

West Kelowna Warriors clean house at BCHL trade deadline, host Cents Saturday night

President Chris Laurie makes significant moves to the Warriors’ roster

Hockey Day in West-K returns with free youth tickets for Warriors’ game

Young fans can get in free and old hockey gear donations will be accepted for Jumpstart charity

Big White gets 13 inches of fresh powder in last 24 hours

Fresh powder has been gifted to Okanagan skiers and boarders

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

Summerland was once most prosperous community in the Okanagan Valley

Fires in 1920s destroyed Lowertown businesses

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Australian couple staying in B.C. says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney

B.C. woman sewing for Australia’s wildlife in wake of bushfires

Estimates peg loss of animals at over 1 billion

Highway 1 to close tomorrow west of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Most Read