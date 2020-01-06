Another 20 cm of snow could fall in the Okanagan by Tuesday morning (File photo)

Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

Environment Canada says another 20 cm could fall in Kelowna and Vernon overnight

The snow just keeps dumping down in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Kelowna, Vernon and surrounding communities.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected to hit the Central Okanagan as a Pacific warm front passes over the region, Monday night.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

More snow is expected in higher terrain areas such as West Kelowna and Westbank, particularly as snow changes to rain showers on Tuesday morning.

Areas on the Westside of Okanagan Lake have already been hit hard by snow. Peachland resident, Robin Scharf, posted to Facebook that she has already measured more than 13 cm of freshly fallen snow in her backyard.

READ MORE: ‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Environment Canada said people should considering postponing their travels along Highway 3 and other mountain passes until conditions improve.

For updated road conditions, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

According to Kelowna International Airport, local flights have also been impacted from the storm.

At least one flight from Seattle to Kelowna has been cancelled and another flight from Vancouver to Kelowna has been delayed.

To view all impacted flights, you can visit the airport’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma
Next story
Canadian-led NATO mission in Iraq in limbo

Just Posted

Big White receives nearly a foot of snow

The resort got 27 cm of snow in the past 24 hours and it’s still falling

Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

Environment Canada says another 20 cm could fall in Kelowna and Vernon overnight

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

UPDATE: Man dies in Highway 1 crash, road reopens

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

Morning Start: The famous “Green Eggs and Ham” originated from a bet…

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Trump disregards Canada, allies with killing of Iranian general: ex-ambassador

Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike

Canada Revenue Agency’s tax call centres get a D on business group’s report card

Nearly half the 200 test calls couldn’t be completed

Convicted Keremeos murderer granted continuation of day parole

From 1995-2018, Robert Nicholson served a life sentence for the murder of two men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma

The third annual, I live with dementia, let me help you understand, campaign launched Jan. 6

Most Read