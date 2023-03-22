Conceptual rendering of six-storey apartment complex planned for 1660-1670 Bernard Ave. looking southeast. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Another six-storey apartment planned for Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

Latest development is proposed across the street from Apple Bowl

A six-storey apartment complex is being proposed for Bernard Avenue, just a short walk from another planned development that caused controversy in the neighbourhood.

An application was submitted to the city March 20 to rezone properties at 1660-1670 Bernard Ave. across the street from the Apple Bowl.

The building would contain 102 studio, one, two and three-bedroom units.

At a Jan. 17 public hearing, several residents turned out to speak against a six-storey building planned for 1575 Bernard Ave.

Many neighbours said they liked the project but were concerned about parking, traffic, density and lost views.

Both projects still need staff consultation and council consideration before being approved.

READ MORE: ‘We are going to be kissing balconies’: Neighbours say Kelowna apartment project too tall

