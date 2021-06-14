Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain

A storm watch has been issued for the Okanagan, Kootenays and Columbia regions of B.C. (Calvin Dickson photo)

Environment Canada has issued another severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley.

“Conditions today and tonight are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain,” says the weather service.

The alert comes after a similar one on Sunday night. That one ended at 1 a.m. Monday morning, but another came just eight hours later at 9 a.m.

The watch again applies to much of the B.C. Interior including Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, Boundary, East and West Columbia, East and West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, and Yoho Park-Kootenay Park.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Environment Canada weather