Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Environment Canada has issued another severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley.
“Conditions today and tonight are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain,” says the weather service.
The alert comes after a similar one on Sunday night. That one ended at 1 a.m. Monday morning, but another came just eight hours later at 9 a.m.
09:22 EnvCanada issued watch #Thunderstorms #Kelowna #BCStorm https://t.co/F1yZd4qJmy
— Kelowna (@ECAlertBC48) June 14, 2021
The watch again applies to much of the B.C. Interior including Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, Boundary, East and West Columbia, East and West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, and Yoho Park-Kootenay Park.
“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.