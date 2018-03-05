Another plea to find missing Sun Peaks man

The family of Ryan Shtuka is asking for help in finding the missing 20-year-old

Just over three weeks since Ryan Shtuka went missing his family is making another plea for volunteers to continue looking for the 20-year-old.

Shtuka was last seen leaving a house at Sun Peaks Resort, near Kamloops, in the early morning hours of Feb. 17.

He is believed to be walking a short distance home, but never showed up for work the next day and hasn’t been heard from since.

Shtuka’s mother Heather Shtuka is thanking those who have volunteered their time already to look for her son as well as asking for help.

“Many of our friends have travelled from Alberta, and many others have joined in from the Sun Peaks area. This is a tight-knit community that really cares about the people who live here.”

Volunteers are needed to help continue the ground search in the Sun Peaks and surrounding areas, and to canvas the resort area with flyers and ribbons.

A command centre is being set up someone on Sun Peaks and volunteers are asked to check with the Missing: Ryan Shtuka Facebook page for more information.

The Alberta chapter of the Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs Association also agreed to assist in the search for Ryan. CASDDA will be arriving at Sun Peaks on Tuesday and will begin working Wednesday morning through Friday.

Shtuka’s family is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.

