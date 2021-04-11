Another Kelowna flight with COVID-19 exposure

Westjet flight on April 5 from Kelowna to Edmonton

Another Kelowna flight has a COVID-19 exposure.

An April 5 WestJet 3312 flight from Kelowna to Edmonton had a COVID exposure. Rows 6 through 12 are impacted.

Another flight originating from Kelowna has been recorded as having a COVID-19 positive passenger.

Air Canada flight 8413 from Kelowna to Vancouver on April 1 has been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s flight exposure list. The list notes rows 7-13 on the flight are at risk of potential exposure.

Another exposure on a March 29 Air Canada flight Kelowna to Vancouver has just been posted.

COVID-19 exposures on flights continue as COVID-19 cases see some of their highest numbers yet since the pandemic began.

This is the 28th flight to or from Kelowna to be added to the list in 2021.

This week, 13 schools in Kelowna had been listed to have COVID-19 exposures.

