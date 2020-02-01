Another hotel proposed near Kelowna International Airport

This is the second hotel proposed in the area in the last two weeks

A second proposal for a new hotel near the airport is headed to Kelowna city council.

Last week, Kelowna-based Argus Properties submitted plans for a 160 room building hotel next to the two it already owns in the Airport Business Park.

On Jan. 30, Northland Properties submitted plans for 200-room, six-storey Sandman Signature hotel on Kel Mac Court and Pier Mac Way. Current zoning only allows for 4-storey buildings in the area.

A very similar proposal by Northland was nixed by city council in 2018.

At the time, city planner Ryan Smith told council putting the hotel in the area of the business park north of Airport Way would be more for commercial use, and staff were against rezoning the land on a site by site basis.

If a change was to be made to allow commercial development on that part of the business park, a comprehensive change should be made to the entire plan for the land.

There is no set date for the proposal to go to city council.

READ MORE: Kelowna council nixes hotel plan in business park

READ MORE: Plans submitted for third hotel across from Kelowna International Airport

