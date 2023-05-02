Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is seen in this file photo. (Black Press Media)

Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is seen in this file photo. (Black Press Media)

Another delay in sex assault case of former Kelowna mayor Basran

The case has been adjourned to May 16

The court case involving former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran on a sexual assault charge has been put over for another two weeks.

That was the result of an audio conference on May 2 between a judge, special prosecutor Brock Martland and lawyer Lydia Chu, representing Basran’s defence lawyer Richard Peck.

Both parties noted that time is still needed to settle disclosure matters.

The case was adjourned to May 16.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaMayor's Racesexual assault

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. coroner’s jury says Vancouver police should expedite use of body cameras
Next story
Summerland snowpack significantly higher than normal

Just Posted

A boat docked in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
A boat for everyone: Boat rental site has 30+ listings in Kelowna

Kelowna Cabs driver Kewal Hayer was presented with a certificate of appreciation after going above and beyond for a customer. (Kelowna Cabs/Facebook)
Driver praised by Kelowna Cabs for outstanding service

Rising river levels have caused the closure of the Casorso underpass on the Mission Creek Greenway. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Rising river levels cause closure along Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway

A developer wants to rezone and build on four properties located on Wilkinson Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council sends rezoning for rental apartments to public hearing