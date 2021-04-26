Another COVID-19 exposure noted at a Central Okanagan school

Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at another Central Okanagan school.

Central Okanagan Public Schools (SD23) announced exposures at Mount Boucherie Secondary School on Sunday evening (April 26).

In a letter to parents, the school district noted the exposure dates as April 20 and 21.

On Interior Health’s school exposures webpage, 19 schools in the Central Okanagan are listed with recent exposures. Seventeen of the schools are in Kelowna, one is in West Kelowna and one is in Lake Country. As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Mount Boucherie is not yet on the list.

