Another COVID-19 exposure at Peachland Elementary School

The first exposure was reported Feb. 1

A second COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed at Peachland Elementary School.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) is reporting that another individual is self-isolating at home with support from Interior Health.

This is the second exposure in less than 48 hours for this school.

The health authority is following with anyone potentially exposed to either confirmed case through contact tracing.

The first exposure at Peachland Elementary School was reported by the school district late evening Feb. 1.

SD23 continues to work with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and will continue communication to the affected school community.

