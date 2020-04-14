Another COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

The new case brings the outbreak to 20 cases; Interior Health has 136 confirmed cases

Another temporary foreign worker at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 20.

The announcement was made on April 13 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry after an Interior Health (IH) medical health officer said she anticipated no further cases to be confirmed in the outbreak on April 1.

The only other outbreak in the region is at Okanagan Correctional Centre and remains at one confirmed case, though Henry said a ‘number’ of tests have come back negative.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases in IH to 136. Over the past week, just eight new cases have been identified in the IH region.

B.C. had 25 new positive COVID-19 cases by April 12 and 20 more by April 13, bringing the total positive tests to 1,490 in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

New cases in the 20 affected B.C. senior care homes have risen to 254, with 11 new deaths over two days mostly attributed to those facilities, Henry said.

Henry noted that April 13 marks her 50th daily update on the pandemic, with hospitalized patients holding steady at 137 and 905 people recovered and out of care or home isolation.

“And I’m asking you to hold the line,” Henry said, in advice that has become familiar to B.C. residents. “This is not forever, but it is for now, and what you do makes a difference.”

-With files from Tom Fletcher

READ MORE: Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

READ MORE: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna fire crews knock down grass fire along rail trail
Next story
Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspected arson at construction site

According to eyewitnesses, two individuals were observed lighting a fire at the site

District of Lake Country extends property tax deadline amid pandemic

The deadline has been moved from July 2 to Sept. 2

Another COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

The new case brings the outbreak to 20 cases; Interior Health has 136 confirmed cases

ZipZone Peachland confirms April 18 opening

President Kevin Bennett said they want to help people enjoy the outdoors

Okanagan Pet Expo cancelled due to COVID-19

The expo was set to debut in Kelowna on June 6 and 7 at the Kelowna Curling Club

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Okanagan School of the Arts launches online memoir writing course

Course aims to help people stay creative and inspired during isolation

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

North Okanagan hospice fundraiser sidelined due to COVID-19

Dancing with the Vernon Stars on hold

COVID-19: Internationally renowned virus specialist raised in Shuswap provides hopeful news

Widespread testing, social distancing key to managing virus while antibodies and vaccine prepared

Man shot in North Kamloops, three in custody

The victim is in hospital in serious condition

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

Get Outdoors! Who’s who in the Okanagan Owl world

An in-depth look into owl species spotted in Vernon, Silver Star and beyond

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Most Read