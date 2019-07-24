The fire hydrant Stephen Earl Skinner collided with during a police chase. (Black Press Media)

Another court delay for alleged Rutland standoff suspect

Kelowna man faces numerous charges following a standoff and car chase with RCMP

A 40-year-old Kelowna man remains in custody following a string of crimes in Rutland ending in a four-hour stand off with RCMP but will appear in court at the end of the month.

Stephen Earl Skinner is facing several charges including robbery, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, break and enter and flight from police.

READ MORE: Rutland standoff suspect to appear in court next week

His string of alleged crimes, which occurred in mid-June, commenced with a stabbing, which is believed led Skinner to hijack a car and flee from police.

The chase ended with the car crashing into a fire hydrant and Skinner barricading himself in a vacant home in the stand off between him and the police went on for several hours.

READ MORE: No lawyer for man involved in Rutland crime spree

Skinner appeared by video in B.C. provincial court in Kelowna on Tuesday, but his case was pushed to next Tuesday to give his defence lawyer more time to obtain further disclosures from Crown counsel.

Skinner’s case was already delayed because he couldn’t secure a lawyer.

