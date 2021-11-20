Environment Canada issued warnings and special weather statements for B.C.’s north coast. (Environment Canada photo)

Another atmospheric river set to drench B.C.’s north coast

Storm could exacerbate flood conditions in the Fraser Valley as it moves south

A storm warning is in place for B.C.’s north coast. Heavy rain associated with an atmospheric river will develop later today, (Nov. 20), Environment Canada says.

Heavy rains, strong winds and high freezing levels are expected for Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Kitimat and surrounding communities. Conditions are expected to remain until Monday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 100 to 150 mm are expected for Prince Rupert by Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of 60 to 90 mm are forecast for Kitimat and 30 to 60 mm for Haida Gwaii. Environment Canada warns there could be flooding from the rainfall.

A snowfall warning is in place for much of Northern B.C. with total accumulations between 10 to 20cm by Sunday morning.

RELATED: Northern BC expecting heavy snow, winter storms until Sunday

In a news conference, public safety minister Mike Farnworth said the storm could exacerbate conditions in the Fraser Valley as it moves south on Sunday. Environment Canada is looking at issuing a weather advisory for the Fraser Valley in response to the storm conditions.

Farnworth also said the province is in talks with Environment Canada to develop a ranking system for the severity of atmospheric rivers. The ranking system is already used in the U.S. and would give British Columbians advance warning if atmospheric rivers are likely to cause flooding in the future.

