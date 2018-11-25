Annual Wilson’s Landing fire food bank drive date set

The annual event takes place Dec. 3

Photo: contributed

Residents served by the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department shouldn’t be alarmed if they see flashing lights and fire trucks in their area Monday night, Dec. 3.

That’s because members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department will be going door to door in communities along Westside Road, collecting donations for the annual Christmas Santa Run food bank drive.

RELATED: Letter: Firefighters recognized for fighting their own battles

That evening between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., Wilson’s Landing fire fighters will be joined by a jolly fire fighter from the North Pole as they go throughout neighbourhoods from Traders Cove to Shelter Cove including Lake Okanagan Resort, collecting food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank in West Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: South Okanagan choir ready for Carnegie Hall debut
Next story
Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Just Posted

Lake Country Christmas store sells experience, not just gifts

St Nicholas Ave Gifts Arts and Collectables is open for the season at Bottom Wood Lake Road

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP now have a man in custody, incident ends peacefully

RCMP have entered the residence

Annual Wilson’s Landing fire food bank drive date set

The annual event takes place Dec. 3

Rockets winning streak snapped

Kelowna lost to the Everett Silvertips in Washington Saturday night

New agreement links Chinese school district, School District 23 and Okanagan College

The agreement will facilitate student and instructor exchanges

Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Game starts Sunday afternoon

Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

B.C. female hockey players shortlisted for Canada Winter Games team

The final selection camp for Team B.C. will occur in late December

Okanagan director named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women

Amanda Shatzko joins community of Canada’s most iconic women leaders

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

Video: South Okanagan choir ready for Carnegie Hall debut

17-member choir invited to perform Joseph Martin and Mark Hayes The Winter Rose at Carnegie Hall

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Most Read