Annual student film fest returns to UBC Okanagan

The UBC Okanagan tradition of celebrating emerging student film makers continues into its fourth year.

Mini-documentaries, short films, music videos, animation and short narrative films will be featured at the Student Okanagan Film Festival that includes projects from any student in the Okanagan, including high schools.

“With the growing film and animation industry in the valley, the festival is a great way for potential employers to view up-and-coming talent,” said UBCO professor Myron Campbell. “We are so proud of the work our students are doing so we created the event to share their films with our community and give them the opportunity to present their films on the big screen.”

Campbell manages the organization of the event and screening of the films in the theatre. He also helps with setting the branding and design each year and coordinates student volunteers to help during the event.

A panel of judges will narrow down the selections down to an hour film footage. Admission is by donation with all the proceeds going to programming to future film festivals.

The festival starts at 7 p.m., Monday April 29 at the Mary Irwin Theatre. More information here.

