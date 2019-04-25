Student Okanagan Film Fest returns April 29. Photo: Pixabay

Annual student film fest returns to UBC Okanagan

The 4th annual film fest returns April 29 at Mary Irwin Theatre

The UBC Okanagan tradition of celebrating emerging student film makers continues into its fourth year.

Mini-documentaries, short films, music videos, animation and short narrative films will be featured at the Student Okanagan Film Festival that includes projects from any student in the Okanagan, including high schools.

“With the growing film and animation industry in the valley, the festival is a great way for potential employers to view up-and-coming talent,” said UBCO professor Myron Campbell. “We are so proud of the work our students are doing so we created the event to share their films with our community and give them the opportunity to present their films on the big screen.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan study makes progess into tissue regrowth injections

READ MORE: Kelowna awards recognize city’s cream of the crop

Campbell manages the organization of the event and screening of the films in the theatre. He also helps with setting the branding and design each year and coordinates student volunteers to help during the event.

READ MORE: A campaign encourages families to put down their phones and talk this Mother’s Day

A panel of judges will narrow down the selections down to an hour film footage. Admission is by donation with all the proceeds going to programming to future film festivals.

The festival starts at 7 p.m., Monday April 29 at the Mary Irwin Theatre. More information here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.
Next story
UBC Okanagan study makes progress into tissue regrowth injections

Just Posted

Annual student film fest returns to UBC Okanagan

The 4th annual film fest returns April 29 at Mary Irwin Theatre

Garden wine tasting event offers flash sale for Mother’s Day

Better Earth Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting and Garden Party will be held May 11

‘Bring your memories’: Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

Police are still investigating Caitlin Bradley’s death

Long awaited Kelowna murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Okanagan College bring hot bats to beat Dinos

The Coyotes now top the league

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

New Okanagan business takes home Enterprize Challenge award

FILL - refillable cleaning and hygiene products coming to the community

Alberta woman killed in Highway 3 crash near Manning Park

Crash closed highway for hours

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Check out this tax break

LETTER: Okanagan resident finds a trick to not paying taxes in Canada

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Spot the danger before you play

LETTER: War Amps sends Playsafe message

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

Most Read