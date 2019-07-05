Annual Kelowna Block Party is back and roads will be blocked

The city said detours will be set up and parking will be restricted in some areas

The annual Downtown Kelowna Block Party is back, but it comes with road closures and parking restrictions.

The party falls on Saturday, July 13. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with activities along Bernard Avenue and in Kerry Park.

Road closures will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m to accommodate the event.

Road closures include:

Bernard Avenue (from Abbott Street to Ellis Street)

Water Street (from Lawrence Avenue to north laneway)

Pandosy Street (from Lawrence Avenue to north laneway)

Abbott Street (from Bernard Avenue to Leon Avenue)

Mill Street (Bernard Avenue to north laneway)

The city says detour routes will be in place for the duration of the road closures.

“Parking will also be restricted along road closures and vehicles parked on these streets during the closure times will be courtesy towed to City Hall parking lot,” said the city of Kelowna in a news release.

In addition, the Kerry Park parking lot at the corner of Mill Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free public parking will be available at the Library Plaza Parkade located at 1360 Ellis Street, Memorial Parkade at 1420 Ellis St. and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Avenue.

For more information about parking, visit kelowna.ca/parking.

With a high volume of pedestrians expected through Ellis street, which will remain open, motorists are asked to use extra caution in the area.

Transit bus routes #1, #2, #9, #10, and #11 will be rerouted into and out of Queensway Exchange.

Route 97 will detour via Water Street onto Doyle Avenue to Ellis Street to exit the Queensway Exchange, with buses from the west side entering the exchange via Ellis Street.

Bus users and motorists can expect delays during road closures and the city encourages them to plan their trips accordingly.

You can visit smartTRIPS.ca to learn more about how the city supports and promotes active transportation through events, programs, and education.

