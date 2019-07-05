Annual Kelowna Block Party is back and roads will be blocked

The city said detours will be set up and parking will be restricted in some areas

The annual Downtown Kelowna Block Party is back, but it comes with road closures and parking restrictions.

The party falls on Saturday, July 13. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with activities along Bernard Avenue and in Kerry Park.

Road closures will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m to accommodate the event.

READ MORE: You’re Invited to the Neighbourhood Block Party

Road closures include:

  • Bernard Avenue (from Abbott Street to Ellis Street)
  • Water Street (from Lawrence Avenue to north laneway)
  • Pandosy Street (from Lawrence Avenue to north laneway)
  • Abbott Street (from Bernard Avenue to Leon Avenue)
  • Mill Street (Bernard Avenue to north laneway)

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna Block Party parking and road closures

The city says detour routes will be in place for the duration of the road closures.

“Parking will also be restricted along road closures and vehicles parked on these streets during the closure times will be courtesy towed to City Hall parking lot,” said the city of Kelowna in a news release.

In addition, the Kerry Park parking lot at the corner of Mill Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free public parking will be available at the Library Plaza Parkade located at 1360 Ellis Street, Memorial Parkade at 1420 Ellis St. and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Avenue.

For more information about parking, visit kelowna.ca/parking.

READ MORE: Block Party back for another year

With a high volume of pedestrians expected through Ellis street, which will remain open, motorists are asked to use extra caution in the area.

Transit bus routes #1, #2, #9, #10, and #11 will be rerouted into and out of Queensway Exchange.

Route 97 will detour via Water Street onto Doyle Avenue to Ellis Street to exit the Queensway Exchange, with buses from the west side entering the exchange via Ellis Street.

Bus users and motorists can expect delays during road closures and the city encourages them to plan their trips accordingly.

You can visit smartTRIPS.ca to learn more about how the city supports and promotes active transportation through events, programs, and education.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

Just Posted

Kelowna youth football stars representing team B.C. in national football tournaments

All seven play for the Kelowna Secondary Owls Varsity and Junior Varsity teams

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Easy access to benefits: Minister of Seniors tells Kelowna citizens

Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi says feds streamline access, increase GIS for most vulnerable

Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face eight separate charges.

Kelowna City Parade Float wins Calgary Stampede Parade accolades

The float took two awards in the event which was attended by around 300,000 people

Osprey chick raises concern in Okanagan

The second of two osprey eggs hatched Friday morning however it is believed the first chick died

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

Suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property and more seized in Shuswap

Police recover vehicles, machinery stolen in past several years, mostly from Lower Mainland

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

COLUMN: The year we almost lost Canada Day

Members of the Summerland Legion have ensured our national holiday is celebrated here

Most Read