Annual Christmas meal held as Kelowna Gospel Mission

Anyone in need of a Christmas meal can get one from the Kelowna Gospel Mission tomorrow.

After weeks of preparation and with more than 50 volunteers ready, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will serve its annual Christmas dinner at 259 Leon Ave. Saturday, Dec. 16. The meal is open to anyone in the community and is available, at no cost, from 12 to 6 p.m.

The mission expects to serve close to 700 festive meals this Saturday. People from all over the Central Okanagan will come to enjoy the traditional Christmas meal of turkey with stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie topped with whipped cream, according to the Gospel Mission.

“The holidays can be a tough time for people who are without a home. They are missing their families. They often suffer with intense feelings of sadness and loneliness. This meal surrounds our guests with people who care deeply,” said executive director Randy Benson, of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. “

We meet together with friends, have a great meal, laughter and, even if just for a few hours, forget our worries and have fellowship and belonging. The generous people of Kelowna make this special meal possible.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Christmas and help is greatly appreciated. To get involved with the mission visit www.kelownagospelmission.ca to donate, volunteer or give an in-kind gift.

